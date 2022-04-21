MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An obscene gesture by a Minnesota Wild player grew into a generous one.
Nordy, the Wild mascot, delivered a $30,000 check from forward Ryan Hartman to Children’s Minnesota on Wednesday.
Fans started donating money to Hartman to pay his $4,250 fine for flipping off Evander Kane during a game earlier this month.
Hartman later apologized for flipping the bird, paid the fine himself and gave all of the donations — and then some — to the hospital.
“I have to say for Ryan to pivot in this way and make it about the kids who are on some of the toughest health journeys really gave us goosebumps,” Children’s Minnesota President Jenny Soderholm said. “But then to see how the fans got behind it and rallied with him to support Children’s Minnesota’s patients and families, you can’t even imagine something this special happening.”
Fans donated an additional $9,000 directly to Children’s Minnesota.
The hospital plans to use the money for its urgent needs fund to cover things like birthday parties or transportation for kids and their families.