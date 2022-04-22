MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after allegedly beating another man to death Friday morning in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a reported assault on the 600 block of 1st Street North in the city's Warehouse District. Officers found an unconscious 50-year-old man at the scene.
Despite lifesaving efforts from officers, the man was pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released.
Officers also found a 33-year-old man at the scene. Medics brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, but he was later booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicious of murder.
WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged.
This killing marks the 24th homicide in Minneapolis this year, police say. Anyone with information on the assault is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.