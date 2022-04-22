ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer.
Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog.
Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner of the van, who was also the dog’s owner. She was living with King at the time of the incident.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found Facebook messages between the owner and King, which showed the two of them discussing the dog, Rocco. According to the messages, Rocco had taken King’s son’s food earlier that night, and King was aggressive with Rocco. Rocco later bit King.
Rocco’s owner promised to take him to the humane society the next morning, but King said he could “take care of the dog.”
In a post-Miranda interview, Rocco’s owner said she came home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and took Rocco for a walk. King allegedly pulled up beside her and ordered the two of them in the car. He dropped her off at the home and later returned without Rocco.
King has a prior conviction of first-degree assault. If convicted of the animal mistreatment charge, he could face up to two years in prison.