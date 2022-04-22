ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) – Severe weather can hit at any time, and we want to make sure you and your loved ones know what’s next to stay safe.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Todd Krause said it’s always a good time to be prepared, and that starts with making a severe weather plan for you and your family.

Krause said it’s best to know where to seek shelter, either at home or at work. The safest place to be during a tornado is in the basement or lowest level. If you don’t have a basement, find shelter in an interior room away from windows, such as a bathroom or closet.

“People will put on a helmet, because that’s where debris will come crashing down on you possibly, so that’s always a good tip,” Krause said.

He added to remember to wear your shoes when you go into a shelter to avoid injuries after the storm. Also, bring an emergency kit.

“Certainly, a flashlight and batteries, some spare water. Make sure your medications are in there, anything you might need quickly,” he said.

“We will tell you when we think something is going to happen, but also then if something changes. We are going to highlight that and explain what’s changing and why, and ultimately how that will impact your plans,” WCCO’s Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.

Count on our team for Next Weather Alerts on air, online, and on our free weather app.

“One of the reasons we are on so many different platforms is that we know we need to meet our viewers, our neighbors where they are at. But also, its critical to have at least two different sources to get weather alerts and information,” Augustyniak said.

Krause suggests purchasing a battery-operated weather radio in case the power goes out or cellphone services fail during severe weather.

Experts say it’s also a good idea to trim loose branches and secure outdoor furniture ahead of severe weather and run through a practice drill with your family.