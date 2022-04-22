MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Michigan teenager is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month in south Minneapolis that left one man dead and a woman gravely injured.

Deaje Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan, is charged via warrant in Hennepin County with with two counts of second-degree murder. He is not currently in custody, and investigators believe he might have traveled back to Michigan, where he is the suspect of another criminal case.

The charges in Hennepin County stem from a shooting on April 6 in an apartment on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South, near East Phillips Park. According to a criminal complaint, a camera captured the shooting inside the apartment.

The video shows the two victims entering the apartment. The man, identified as 34-year-old Nate Dwight Banks, of Detroit Lakes, is seen talking with a drug dealer, and the two get into a heated discussion.

Wearing a black balaclava, Mayfield steps behind the Banks and shoots him, the video shows. After the victim falls to the ground, Mayfield shoots Banks several more times, according to the complaint. The drug dealer and Mayfield can be seen going through Banks’ pockets.

The video shows the victim tried to run out of the apartment, but Mayfield brought her back inside. The woman sits down in a corner and Mayfield shoots her several times.

The woman is still in the hospital in critical condition, despite being under medical treatment for weeks.

A witness inside the apartment identified the shooter as someone who went by street name “Paco,” the complaint states. Investigators found a Facebook vanity profile of someone by that name, and images posted to it matched the shooter in the video.

The profile belonged to Mayfield, and the witness identified him via the images posted on the social medical page.

If convicted of one of the murder charges, Mayfield faces up to 40 years in prison.