MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scattered showers and isolated storms are likely Friday.
The severe threat has shifted back southwest and a few storms could become strong/severe by this evening. The biggest threat is large hail.
Saturday will be warm! Highs will reach into the 70s with a risk of isolated severe storms as the SPC shifts a “slight risk” into MN and western WI. Timing and severity is still uncertain. This is not expected to be widespread, but more isolated in nature.
Cooler weather arrives Sunday into next week and the pattern stays fairly quiet.