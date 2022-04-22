Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Authorities: Man Wanted In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Arrested Inside Woodbury Hotel
Woodbury public safety officials say a 29-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested following a standoff incident Thursday.
Matt’s Bar To Serve Up Its Signature Jucy Lucy On ‘The Talk’ Competition
One of the most popular burger joints in the Minneapolis food scene, Matt’s Bar, will be featured in “The Talk” Friday afternoon.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Next Weather: Potentially Severe Storms In Store For Friday & Saturday
The chance for severe thunderstorms Friday night has shifted further to the southwest, and there's a chance for more widespread storms on Saturday.
What Is Next Weather?
In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for what's happening next.
How Do Street Sweepers Work?
It might not feel like spring, but it's the time of year for spring cleaning.
Warming Winters Up North Is 'Signature Change' In Minnesota's Climate, Experts Say
Minnesota is known for its winters, but the northern part of the state is home to some of the fastest-changing winter conditions in the country.
Easter Egg Hunters Compete With Sunday Chill
Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Fiala Scores 2, Wild Beat Canucks And Lock Up 2nd In Central
Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night.
Grizzlies Claw Back From 26 Down, Beat Timberwolves In Game 3
Desmond Bane made seven 3-pointers and had 26 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Twins Avoid Sweep As Ryan, Bullpen Shut Down Royals In 1-0 Win
Joe Ryan had just pitched six innings of two-hit ball, helping the Minnesota Twins hold off the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday, when the California kid spotted a poster of Nolan Ryan hanging in the visiting clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium.
'Very Limited' Tickets Available For Wolves-Grizzlies Game 3 At Target Center
The Timberwolves are expecting a packed house at Target Center Thursday night when the Memphis Grizzlies visit for Game 3.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info & CBS+
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Is Next Weather?
In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for what's happening next.
Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?
There's a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it's more known to make an appearance in the late summer.
How Do Street Sweepers Work?
It might not feel like spring, but it's the time of year for spring cleaning.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
Woodchuck USA
By
WCCO-TV Staff
April 22, 2022 at 9:50 am
Woodchuck USA was founded in St. Paul back in 2012.
Click
here
for more.