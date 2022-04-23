BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Burnsville man faces charges after he allegedly sold suspected fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose.

Kewon Willingham was charged with third-degree murder on Friday in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was dispatched to the 400 block of 101st Street in Bloomington on a medical assistance call on Dec. 30, 2021. They arrived to find a woman experiencing what looked to be a drug overdose. When officials moved her, they found a blue pill with “M 30” imprinted on it, which was believed to be a fentanyl pill.

She later died at the hospital of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the medical examiner.

According to a witness, the victim had asked him and another person to pick up drugs from Willingham’s apartment the night before. The witness said the two of them drove to Willingham’s Burnsville apartment and he gave them the three pills she had paid for.

That night, the witness said he saw her smoking the crushed pill and the next morning, saw her unconscious. He have her CPR while the other witness looked for Narcan, documents say.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Willingham’s Snapchat, and found multiple videos and photos that discussed selling the pills. They also got a search warrant for Willingham’s apartment and found over 300 pills with the “M 30” stamp, and various other drug paraphernalia.

In a post-Miranda interview, Willingham admitted selling the pills to the victim around Christmas of 2021.

He is currently in custody in Dakota County related to the items found in his apartment. If convicted of the third-degree murder charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison.