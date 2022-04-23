BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody for allegedly robbing a Twin Cities credit union earlier this week.
The Bloomington Police Department says that the Top Line Credit Union, located on the 5200 block of Viking Drive in the southern Minneapolis suburb, was robbed Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Three-Legged Dog Battling Cancer Rescues Baby Otter From St. Croix River
Investigators say that a man entered the building wearing a medical mask and sunglasses. He told the workers that he had a bomb and demanded cash.READ MORE: Next Weather Alerts: T-Storm Watch For South-Central MN; Storms Washing Over Twin Cities
The next day, Bloomington detectives stopped a car in the city and arrested a 40-year-old resident on an outstanding warrant, police say. A follow-up search warrant executed at a home produced evidence that he was the bank robber.MORE NEWS: 'This Has To Be Preserved': City Of Minneapolis Seeks Input For Future Of George Floyd Square
The man was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of robbery. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.