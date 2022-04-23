MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody Saturday following an hours-long standoff in south Minneapolis in the wake of a fatal shooting.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before noon to a report of shots fired in the area of the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South, in the city's Bryant neighborhood.
Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds a few blocks away, near the intersection of 41st Street and Park Avenue. Paramedics brought the man to a hospital, where he later died.
At least two people suspected in the shooting entered a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue. Crisis negotiators responded, as did a SWAT team. Some residents were evacuated from nearby homes.
The negotiators spoke with the suspects for roughly three hours until they left the house with their hands up.
The name of the man killed in the shooting has yet to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.