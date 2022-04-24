PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The runways are set!

Fashion Week MN is back this year with shows kicking off Sunday afternoon. Rose + Bull put on a showcase called “La Vie En Rose” at Hutton House in Plymouth, focusing on second-hand and vintage pieces.

“You don’t have to buy new to be stylish, right? Using second-hand pieces can almost exemplify your style,” said producer and stylish Jalyn Anderson.

Fashion Week MN organizers said the core of its mission is community. They said the week-long event strives to “cultivate a more representative, more equitable fashion ecosystem in the Twin Cities area, fueled by a vibrant, engaged, welcoming fashion community.”

“We’re really, really trying to slow down consumption and inspire our guests that come to events to also rethink about maybe the effects that our choices can have on the environment,” said producer and stylist Lizann Villatoro.

More than 75 designers applied for Fashion Week MN, pairing with producers to collaborate on 10 shows, over seven days. This year, there are more Native American designers than ever before, like Jesse Valentin, founder of Nizhoni Jewelry Design.

“It’s an amazing experience to see so many strong Indigenous people, so many strong Indigenous women, business owners that are represented and designers,” Valentin said.

CEO Sarah Edwards said the variety of events offers something for everyone. It’s a place to celebrate local talent, and the Twin Cities.

“We’re not L.A., we’re not New York, but we’re Minneapolis and I think there’s a lot to celebrate here,” Edwards said. “And we want to have people come here and enjoy our city and enjoy the community.”

Fashion Week MN happens every spring and fall. Organizers say if you want tickets — don’t wait — because they’re selling out fast. Click here for more information.