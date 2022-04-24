MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Two more animal rights protesters attempted to interrupt the Timberwolves’ playoff game Saturday night.
In the third quarter, one woman leaped over the courtside seats of Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and his wife, Becky, before being tackled by security and carried away. Her companion remained behind the Taylors and next to the second row of Timberwolves assistant coaches, who helped security wrestle her out.
This time, more than one protester. Right behind Glen Taylor. Someone tackled the first one immediately as they attempted to rush the court. pic.twitter.com/KBiYIMK51f
— Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) April 24, 2022
The group has been protesting the way a chicken farm part of Taylor’s enterprises has allegedly handled an avian flu outbreak. The highly contagious virus has killed roughly 28 million poultry.
Including Saturday, protesters have interrupted three of the Wolves’ last five games — and they’ve won each of those three games.
The Wolves’ series with the Grizzlies is tied at two games a piece. The next game is set for Tuesday night in Memphis.
