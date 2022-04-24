MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police were investigating a homicide in Uptown late Saturday night.
Police said there was a shots fired call in the area of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues just before midnight.
Responding officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound near Girard and Lagoon. Officers and other first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.
Police said they think there was an argument between several people inside a business, and they went outside and shots were fired.
No one has been arrested.
This is the 26th homicide in Minneapolis this year.