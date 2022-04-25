BREAKING NEWS:A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead and the case is considered a homicide.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Joe Biden, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Walter Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden will be in the Twin Cities this weekend to honor man he called a “dear friend and mentor.”

The president is one of several lawmakers who will speak at the service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died a year ago at the age of 93. Mondale also served as Minnesota attorney general, a U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan.

President Biden during his March visit to the Duluth-Superior area (credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday’s memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota.

Biden last visited Minnesota in early March, when he travelled to Duluth-Superior to promote his $1 trillion federal infrastructure law.