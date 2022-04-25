CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Iliana Peters, who goes by Lily, did not return home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls Sunday night, according to the city’s police department.
Peters’ father contacted police around 9 p.m. to report her missing. She was last seen by family members at her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was supposed to be heading to her home on the 50 block of East Birch Street.
A bicycle that is believed to be Peters’ was found in the woods near her aunt’s residence, police said.
She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.
Police said the incident “does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.” K-9s and drones have already been utilized in the search for the girl.