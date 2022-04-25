MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA is fining Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins for his comments about the officiating in his team’s loss to the Timberwolves Saturday night.

The league announced Monday Jenkins faces a $15,000 fine “for public criticism of the officiating.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2Dv716Ai8T — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2022

“We gotta play better, but in my opinion one of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career,” Jenkins said during a postgame press conference. “All five of our starters were borderline fouled out in the first quarter. Ten-plus foul difference, 40 free throws. Yeah, some things we gotta clean up and get better at but I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.”

Jenkins’ Grizzlies lost the game 119-118, evening the first round playoff series at 2-2. The Wolves shot 40 free throws, while the Grizzlies shot 25.

Game 1 of the series had a similar free throw disparity, going the other way. The Grizzlies went to the line 43 times, compared to just 27 times for the Wolves. Despite the foul disparity, the Wolves won 130-117.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s free throw numbers in the series so far, per Basketball Reference:

– Game 1: Wolves 27, Grizzlies 43

– Game 2: Wolves 28, Grizzlies 32

– Game 3: Wolves 23, Grizzlies 31

– Game 4: Wolves 40, Grizzlies 25

Of the 16 teams in the NBA playoffs, none have shot more free throws than the Grizzlies’ 131. They’re averaging three more free throws a game than the team right behind them, the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I’ll take whatever hit’s coming my way, gotta protect our guys, we know we’ve gotta get better,” Jenkin said. “But I mean, from the get-go, it was foul, foul, foul, foul, foul. Inconsistency. There was actually one play where a foul whistle was blown before contact was even made. It’s embarrassing. I’m always gonna look in the mirror and say how do we play better, how do we coach better? But I’m at a loss for words. I’m not gonna go as far as saying that’s the reason we lost but I’m gonna let it be known that that’s messed up. Arrogance. Inconsistency.”

The Wolves and Grizzlies play Game 5 in Memphis Tuesday night.