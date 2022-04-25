Originally published on April 23. Updated with victim’s identity.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody Saturday following an hours-long standoff in south Minneapolis in the wake of a fatal shooting.READ MORE: MN Senate Candidate Erin Maye Quade Spoke At Convention While In Labor, Having Contractions
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before noon to a report of shots fired in the area of the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South, in the city’s Bryant neighborhood.
Police found a man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, suffering from severe gunshot wounds a few blocks away, near the intersection of 41st Street and Park Avenue. Paramedics brought the man to a hospital, where he later died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Monday that the victim is 29-year-old Darius Deshawn Light. His official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back.READ MORE: St. Paul PD Chief Says Rep. Thompson Bullied Officers, Misused His Position After Daughter Pulled Over
At least two people suspected in the shooting — a man and a woman — entered a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue. Crisis negotiators responded, as did a SWAT team. Some residents were evacuated from nearby homes.
The negotiators spoke with the suspects for roughly three hours until they left the house with their hands up around 2:30 p.m.
Light’s death marks the 25th homicide in the city so far this year.MORE NEWS: Elon Musk Reaches Deal To Buy Twitter For $44 Billion (CBS Los Angeles)
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.