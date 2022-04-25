BREAKING NEWS:A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead and the case is considered a homicide.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday morning could bring with it a near-record low temperature.

It will drop to 29 degrees overnight, just three degrees shy of tying a record low that was set in 1950.

Tuesday’s high temp will reach 46 degrees. Warmer than Monday, but still well below average. And there will be some mood-boosting sunshine to boot.

By Wednesday, the metro should hit 50 again, but it will be a windy one — and it will stay windy into the weekend.

There’s a chance of isolated rain on both Thursday and Sunday, and a higher chance of more widespread rain on both Friday and Saturday.