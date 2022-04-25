MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis hardware store is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in Friday morning.

It happened at Nicollet Hardware. The three-hour heist was captured on store surveillance cameras and left the family-owned store with a loss of $6,000.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect using a rock to smash both entrances around 12:45 a.m. Friday. Multiple people follow, moving in and out of the store stealing expensive power tools and a cash register.

Co-owners Sam Rosch and Elena Nelson said they weren’t notified by their alarm company until 3:45 a.m. They rushed to the store and saw police had already arrived and were taking fingerprints.

“It was just pretty horrible to watch and to re-live that and watch them take your livelihood,” Rosch said.

Rosch and Nelson took over the family business in 2017. They said shoplifting has always been a problem, though nothing compares to Friday morning’s haul.

Adding insult to injury, the owner said it may take weeks, if not months, to replace and restock some of the stolen power tools because of supply chain issues.

“We try to be advocates for this neighborhood, for Minneapolis in general… and then for this to happen to you it’s kind of a slap in the face,” Nelson said.

The owners are finding comfort in the supportive community, and knowing the shops beloved cats Daisy and Delilah were not hurt during the break-in.

“We obviously have many people that love and support us, so we’ll keep chugging at it,” Nelson said.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” Rosch said.

According to Minneapolis police crime data, as of April 25, there have been 600 burglaries in the 5th precinct, compared to 694 this time last year.