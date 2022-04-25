MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After more than four decades at the paper, cartoonist Steve Sack announced his retirement over the weekend.
“I’ve been away from my drawing table in recent weeks, recovering from hand surgery for carpal tunnel and other nerve issues,” Sack wrote in the paper. “I’ll eventually regain use of my hand, but after difficult reflection I’ve decided that I’d like to change my focus. At 68, I have other interests and projects, artistic and otherwise, that I’d like to devote more time to.”
Sack started cartooning at the University of Minnesota’s newspaper, the Minnesota Daily. He joined the Star Tribune, then called the Minneapolis Tribune, in 1981.
He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2013 “for his diverse collection of cartoons, using an original style and clever ideas to drive home his unmistakable point of view,” the Pulitzer board said. He was also a finalist in 2004, 2016 and 2017.
In 2017, the Star Tribune published “The First And Only Book Of Sack,” a collection of the longtime cartoonist’s work.
“Whether you loved my cartoons or hated them, posted them on your refrigerator or lined your bird cage, thank you for allowing me to be a small part of your day,” Sack wrote.