Next Weather: Record Cold Possible Monday, Slippery Roads In West-Central MNThe work week will get off to a chilly start that may even set a new record.

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With FloodingFast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend.

Thousands Without Power After Spring Blizzard In The DakotasA spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced the closure of roads across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota.

Next Weather: Potentially Severe Storms In Store For Friday & SaturdayThe chance for severe thunderstorms Friday night has shifted further to the southwest, and there's a chance for more widespread storms on Saturday.

