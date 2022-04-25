SHAKOPEE, MINN. (WCCO) — Valleyfair’s oldest roller coaster, High Roller, is getting a 1,200-gallon paint makeover.
While there were plenty of suggestions on different colors, the fair stuck with the iconic white paint.
According to the fair, the painting will take three to four weeks.
You heard it here first. Our oldest roller coaster is getting repainted!
While we received many suggestions for exciting colors varying from highlighter yellow to pitch black, we are keeping High Roller classic white.
Learn more: https://t.co/6RAHADuvLC pic.twitter.com/jOy3ETjWPn
— Valleyfair (@ValleyfairMN) April 21, 2022
The High Roller has been operating since the fair opened in 1976. It’s 2,863 feet long and 70 feet tall.
Valleyfair opens on May 20 for the 2022 season.