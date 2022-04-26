ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A group of engineers giving out their report card today on Minnesota’s infrastructure gave the state a “C” for its infrastructure overall.
The American Society of Civil Engineers looked at ten categories including bridges, roads, parks and airports.READ MORE: 'We're Dealing With A New Reality': How Minnesotans Are Creating Infrastructure With Climate Change In Mind
“Much of Minnesota’s infrastructure is aging and reaching the end of its expected lifespan. The majority of our systems were built in the late 20th century, before much of today’s modern technology was developed,” the group said.
Aviation received the highest grade (a “B”) while roads got the worst grade with — a “D+.”
“While over 72% of state-owned non-National Highway System miles are in good condition, local roads suffer from a lack of available funding,” the group’s report said.
The group says the grades reflect the attention that is required for the state’s future needs.
“It’s really important, we need all of your help and support for replacement bonding bills every year. We can’t have this cycle where this is the bonding bill year and this is not. Every year needs to be the bonding bill year, because we are so far behind in our infrastructure,” Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St.Paul) said.
The group estimates that tens of billions of dollars will need to be spent on infrastructure over the next 20 years.