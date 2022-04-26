MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As wildfires sweep across the southwestern United States, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says that fewer wildfires are expected in the Upper Midwest in 2022.
On Tuesday, pollution control officials presented a forecast for the summer, explaining that Minnesota will likely have fewer wildfires over the warm weather months as drought conditions in the state have improved since last year.
A reduction in wildfires will mean that air quality will be better. Last year, there were several air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke blowing over Minnesota from the fires burning in the Iron Range and Canada.
Still, severe drought in the western United States and Canada could lead to wildfires that could impact air quality in Minnesota, depending on weather conditions.