CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP/WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the suspect was arrested early Tuesday evening at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

“The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim,” Kelm said. “We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time.”

The arrest happened at a residence on the same block where Peters’ aunt lives, which is where she was last seen leaving on Sunday, en route to her father’s home nearby. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home. Peters’ body was found at about 9:15 a.m. Monday by a walking trail behind Leinenkugel’s Brewery, which is near both residences.

Kelm says a search warrant was also executed at the North Grove Street residence, where “additional interviews were conducted,” and evidence was collected. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

A memorial for Peters was set up outside the elementary school building. There were balloons, teddy bears, and candles, almost all in purple because her friends say it was her favorite color.

Purple could in fact be seen all over town — around the light polls and as part of a memorial on a bridge near the brewery.

“We’re a really small community and we’re all here for one another. And if we can show our support, even if it’s something small, just putting out some flowers for Lily,” Jasmine Washburn said.

Police say this is still an active and open homicide investigation. Before word of the arrest, school district superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice. In a later statement, the district said that therapists, counselors, therapy dogs, and faith leaders were on hand Tuesday to help students and staff at Parkview Elementary, where Peters went to school.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 1-800-263-5906.

