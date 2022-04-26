MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health confirms what many have believed for years, that people working or living near Water Gremlin do face health risks.

A new assessment on the manufacturing plant found the toxic chemicals they put into the air could cause cancer, among other things.

This public health assessment included a few key findings. Among those, exposure to this chemical trichloroethylene (TCE) at unsafe levels may have increased the risk of certain cancers and birth defects in some people living near Water Gremlin. WCCO has reported on the impact to people in our reporting for years, and this spells it out in the most clear way we’ve seen so far.

In early 2019, the state levied a $7 million fine against Water Gremlin for the release of TCE, and it ordered the plant to make changes.

WCCO’s report on elevated lead levels in kids of Water Gremlin employees temporarily shut the plant down. Workers were unknowingly taking the lead home, poisoning some kids.

WCCO spoke with Sheri Smith, a woman who lives near the plant, about this latest information. She’s part of concerned citizens group that has pushed for health answers and more for years.

“I think about the fact that cancer doesn’t show up the next day after you’ve been exposed. I wonder who will be sickened that has not yet been sickened,” she said. “I worry about myself, I worry about my children. I was raised in this home.”

WCCO’s reporting led to Minnesota being the first state to ban the toxic chemical TCE.

Last spring, the MPCA and Water Gremlin signed a stipulation agreement which required the company to implement training and safeguards, as well as pay a $325,000 civil penalty. The agreement recognized that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent pollutants and hazardous waste from leaking into the environment.

A Water Gremlin spokesperson gave this statement to WCCO-TV Tuesday: “We have worked diligently with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to address the issues summarized in this report. The safety of workers and the community is our top priority, and we continue to make significant investments to support that effort. We received the draft report late today and will provide comments to the MDH as requested.”