MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll get another day to dry out Wednesday, but more precipitation is headed our way.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday, but still cool, with a high of 47 degrees in the Twin Cities and a low of 39.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for Thursday, which will have a high of 46 and a below-freezing low of 30.
It will reach into the high 50s Friday, but that’s still 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.
Rain showers return this weekend, but without the threat of anything severe.
Cool temps continue into next week.