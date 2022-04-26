CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP/WCCO) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools.
The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away.READ MORE: Lily Peters, Missing Wis. Girl, Found Dead; Police Investigating As Homicide
The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
Chippewa Falls PD says they’ve increased patrols today at area schools during pick up and drop off times. Parkview Elementary say kids must be escorted by a trusted family member to a from school today. #wcco #ChippewaFalls pic.twitter.com/Z9AbivMFy2
A memorial for Peters was set up outside Parkview Elementary, where she went to school. There were balloons, teddy bears, and candles, almost all in purple because her friends say it was her favorite color.
Another memorial set up on the bridge near the Leinenkugel Brewery, which is near the wooded area where Lily’s body was found Monday morning.
Chippewa Falls police are calling this an active and open homicide investigation. They still have not arrested anyone in connection to Lily’s initial disappearance and death. The lack of an arrest has put the small town on edge.
