Title: Anchor/Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Anchor newscasts and report for TV and our digital platforms.
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present high-energy, engaging live shots or recorded stories as assigned.
- Leader in social media and other new technologies to engage with the audience and innovate new ways of storytelling.
- Coach reporters, producers and other contributors.
- Collaborate optimally with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments, sweeps stories and special projects
- Ensure an accurate and ethical presentation of the news
- Research and conduct necessary interviews
- Manage all news production deadlines
- Participate in various Community Relations/Public Relations appearances (parades, organization dinners, fundraisers, meetings, etc.)
- Ensure that the daily broadcast is consistent with station strategic goals, values and brand.
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must have exceptional communication and active listening skills
- Must have ability to ad lib clearly and accurately during times of breaking news
- Must be a strong emotional storyteller
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to collaboration
- Must be flexible to working all shifts.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Years of Experience as an anchor in a medium/large market
- Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or related field preferred.
