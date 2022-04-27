MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is set to release the findings of its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department on Wednesday.
The department was investigating whether the city and its police department have engaged in racially discriminatory practices and policies. The investigation was announced after former MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020.
The department looked at the last 10 years of practices, policies and procedures within MPD. This was the first state civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in history.
The findings of the investigation will be released on the Department of Human Rights website. Department officials were expected to give a press conference at 11 a.m. following the release of the findings.
Last year, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case. In February of this year, a federal jury found three other former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — guilty of violating Floyd’s rights. The officers’ state trial is scheduled to begin June 13.