Title: Executive Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Coordinate strategy and execution of news on all platforms
- Motivate our team to create unique, visual, emotional and compelling content
- Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events
- Be a champion for good culture and stand-out storytelling
- Review and copyedit scripts to ensure they are accurate and meet all CBS News standards
- Guide promotions strategies ahead of newscasts
- Collaborate with news managers to push forward multi-platform content across all dayparts
- Understand brand and manage broadcast and digital platforms so product is consistent with the brand
- Use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content
- Coach and inspire on-air talent, producers and photographers to work and collaborate well
- Hold regular critique and feedback sessions
- Work with News Director and Assistant News Director to own all station events and community outreach projects
- Complete additional duties as assigned by News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a producer or 3 years’ experience as a news manager in a Top 25 market
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills
- Cool under pressure
- A risk taker who thrives off innovation
- A mentor who listens and inspires a team.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.