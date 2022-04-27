Title: Investigative Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Enterprise dynamic short-term and long-term investigative reports for WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota and WCCO.com
- Dig for answers to key questions, offering context and perspective
- Humanize problems and offer solutions to build community understanding
- Be creative! Must explain key takeaways and data discoveries in an engaging and memorable way
- Manage to contribute to daily and breaking news and weather content
- Use open records laws and computer-assisted reporting skills to uncover information and context
- Must appreciate the appetite of our digital audience, meeting deadlines whenever news happens and talking to viewers wherever they are consuming.
- Collaborate optimally with colleagues in News, Digital, Legal, Promotion, Production and Engineering
- Meet all news standards and production deadlines for all platforms
- Must be open to MMJ assignments, strong shooting, writing and editing skills preferred
- Be a champion for our community and connect with locals by representing the station at events.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- At least 5 years of experience in a medium market; investigative reporting preferred
- Must love characters and experiential storytelling
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to collaboration
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills
- Must be flexible to working all shifts, including mornings and weekends
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
