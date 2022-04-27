MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal.
Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans.READ MORE: Prosecutors: Boy, 14, Told Investigators He Intended To Kill, Rape Lily Peters
The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority.READ MORE: Dept. Of Human Rights Investigation Finds MPD, City Of Mpls. Engage In Race Discrimination
Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background.MORE NEWS: COVID In MN: 1,300+ New Cases Reported As Case Growth Continues Upward Trajectory
The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.