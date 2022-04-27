MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities’ slow and steady warming trend will continue Wednesday, but temperatures will still be below average.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday, but still cool, with a high of 49 degrees in the Twin Cities. There’s a narrow window in the afternoon where sprinkles are possible.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for Thursday, which will have a high of 46.
It will reach nearly 60 on Friday, but that’s still 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Friday will also be mainly dry.
Rain showers return this weekend, but without the threat of anything severe.
Next week will start with temps in the mid-50s.