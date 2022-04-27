MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL experts at CBS Sports think it’s a lock the Vikings will draft a defensive player in the first round Thursday night.
In their latest mock drafts, four of the five experts have the Vikings taking a cornerback, while one thinks they’ll go for a defensive tackle.
Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole all have the Vikings selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU with the 12th pick. Seen by some as the best defensive back in the draft, Stingley falling to 12 would be a dream for the corner-deficient Vikings.
In Ryan Wilson’s mock draft, Stingley is already off the board when the Vikings pick, along with the other top secondary prospect, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. So he has them taking Trent McDuffie, a corner out of the University of Washington.
CBS Sports’ scouting profile of Stingley highlights his “prototypical size, speed and athleticism.” McDuffie, meanwhile, is a “high-floor prospect” with good closing speed and awareness.
MORE: Vikings’ Draft Room Will Be ‘A Real-Life Algorithm,’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Says
Only Pete Prisco has the Vikings picking a different position than corner. He thinks they’ll draft hyper-athletic defensive lineman Jordan Davis out of Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 341-pound tackle would fill a big hole as the Vikings transition to a new defensive scheme under coordinator Ed Donatell.
“Classic oversized nose tackle who will make big defensive tackles look small on the field,” CBS Sports’ scouting report notes. “Absolutely mammoth individual with length that matches his immense girth.”
The Vikings have eight total picks in this year’s draft. In addition to cornerback and defensive line help, other team needs include interior offensive linemen, a safety and potentially a wide receiver.