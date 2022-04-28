MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders in Minneapolis are recommending that everyone, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks when indoors.
The Minneapolis Health Department updated its mask guidance Thursday, saying that they should be worn in stores, theaters, schools, restaurants, and offices. They also encouraged people to wear well-fitting N95 masks and get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots if they haven’t already.READ MORE: Minnesota Legislature Reaches Deal Replenishing Jobless Claims Fund And Sending $500M To Frontline Workers
Since mid-March, the seven-day new case rate in the city has increased by 340%, city health officials say, jumping from 51 infections per 100,000 people to 227 per 100,000. The city is now in the “high community transmission” category. Hospitalizations have also increased.READ MORE: What Would A Consent Decree Mean For Minneapolis? We Asked A City That Has One
Minneapolis is currently not under a mask mandate. The most recent one was lifted in February, following the Omicron surge. Earlier this month, Twin Cities schools lifted their mask mandates.MORE NEWS: Walter Mondale Memorial Service To Finally Be Held After COVID Delay: 'This Is Exactly The Event He Wanted'
According to The New York Times, cases in Minnesota have nearly doubled since two weeks ago. Across the state, deaths and hospitalizations are also going up.