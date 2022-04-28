RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s first-ever Mega Millions winners are a love story more than 30 years in the making.
The winning couple has decided to stay anonymous.
They bought their $110 million ticket from a Holiday store in Ramsey.
They chose the cash option, so they’ll pocket about $67 million.
The couple says they got scratch tickets on their first date in 1990. Since then, they’ve played the same exact numbers.
The couple says they’ll retire this summer, buy a new house and a new car and travel.