By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions, Ramsey

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s first-ever Mega Millions winners are a love story more than 30 years in the making.

The winning couple has decided to stay anonymous.

They bought their $110 million ticket from a Holiday store in Ramsey.

They chose the cash option, so they’ll pocket about $67 million.

The couple says they got scratch tickets on their first date in 1990. Since then, they’ve played the same exact numbers.

The couple says they’ll retire this summer, buy a new house and a new car and travel.