MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will start off dry, but rain showers will arrive in the Twin Cities around dinnertime.
Those showers will hit western Minnesota in the afternoon and continue moving eastward. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but don’t expect any severe weather.
As we get closer to the stormy hours, the cloud cover and winds will increase. Most of the state will hit 50 degrees, including the Twin Cities.
The rainfall will continue overnight into early Friday. Things will dry out by midday, but more activity will arrive in the late afternoon or early evening.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 60 degrees. Things cool down heading into the weekend, and next week will start out in the low to mid-50s.
There are several more chances of rain in the coming days.