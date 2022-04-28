MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be windy, warmer, and mainly dry — but we’re in for some soaking rain this weekend.
Rain fell throughout parts of southern Minnesota Thursday night and into the overnight. Things will dry out by early Friday, but more activity will arrive in the late evening.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 58 degrees.
This will be a very wet weekend, with the bulk of the rain falling Saturday. It will also be windy, with a possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms — but no severe weather is expected.
The flood threat up in northwestern Minnesota remains strong due to the rain and rapid snow melt.
Things will cool down heading into the weekend, and next week’s high temps will be locked below average in the 50s.