MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With life getting somewhat closer to normal as the pandemic eases up, people are starting to make big plans.
A new survey shows travel is the biggest life goal, either domestically or abroad.
That’s followed by buying a home or a car comes in next, followed by going to a concert or festival and furnishing a home or apartment and going to a wedding.
The average American, perhaps in catch-up mode following years of pandemic, is expected to be invited to about four weddings this year.