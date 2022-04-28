MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have a new general manager, a new head coach, and starting Thursday night, new players.

The team currently have the number 12 pick in the NFL draft.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Vikings NFL draft party will be in-person at U.S. Bank Stadium.

About 4,000 fans are expected for the festivities. In addition to watching the draft and enjoying the food, fans will get to mingle with current and former Vikings players.

The Vikings said the draft marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the team with new leadership in place.

“We’ve all navigated a challenging couple of years,” said Martin Nance, the Vikings’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “So this is just a chance to celebrate, celebrate an opportunity to come together as Viking fans [with] a ton of new energy with Kwesi and Kevin in the organization now calling the shots and leading the charge from a football perspective. So we’re thrilled to bring everyone back together.”

Fans can expect to hear from the team’s new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and the team’s new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, after they make their first round draft pick.

The doors open at 6 p.m and tickets are still available.

For more information on the event and tickets, click here.