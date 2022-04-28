Murder Update:A 14-year-old is charged with murdering, sexually assaulting 10-year-old Lily Peters.
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Workers at a Starbucks in St. Paul have voted to unionize, becoming the first location of the giant coffee chain to do so in Minnesota.

The Workers United union tweeted Wednesday that the vote at the Snelling Avenue store was 14-1.

The vote came following a push for workers to join organized labor unions across the nation and locally.

Workers at Starbucks locations in Minneapolis and at the Mall of America are also pushing to unionize.