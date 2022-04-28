ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Workers at a Starbucks in St. Paul have voted to unionize, becoming the first location of the giant coffee chain to do so in Minnesota.
The Workers United union tweeted Wednesday that the vote at the Snelling Avenue store was 14-1.
Midwest is racking in the Ws this week!! St Paul store wins with a vote count of 14-1! The organizing committee said, "We’re so proud to have won this victory and hope it sets the tone for more organizing In Minnesota." WE HOPE SO TOO!
— Workers United – CMRJB (@CMRJB) April 27, 2022
The vote came following a push for workers to join organized labor unions across the nation and locally.
Workers at Starbucks locations in Minneapolis and at the Mall of America are also pushing to unionize.