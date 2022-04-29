At Casa de Corazón, part of our mission is to provide socially responsible education to our children. One way we achieve this is by interacting and connecting with our surrounding communities through building partnerships and encouraging participation in our annual 1K For Kids event. We invite you to join us in this adventure as we continue our intercultural learning outside of the classroom! This intercultural event has impacted more than 70 families in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Peru, Guatemala, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States. In the last 6 years, more than 2,000 people have walked or participated in this event! Thanks to our families, sponsors, volunteers, and teachers, we have donated more than $70,000 to these countries and to the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 research.
Saturday, June 11th at 9:00 AM
Louisiana Oaks Park in St. Louis Park, MN
For more information, CLICK HERE.