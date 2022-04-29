MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minneapolis health leaders recommended everyone wear masks indoors due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, another 1,979 cases and five deaths were reported in the state.
Overall, the state has logged over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. According to state data, 12,508 people have died due to the virus since March of 2020.
Case growth had slowed in recent months, dropping below the line of caution, but it now sits at 18 cases per 100,000 people, considered to be in the “high risk” category.
The hospitalization rate hovers just below the “high risk” category, with 4.3 admissions per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered, and 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose. State data shows that 46% of the state population has received their booster dose.
According to Minneapolis’ most recent guidance, masks should be worn in stores, theaters, schools, restaurants, and offices. Health officials also encourage people to wear well-fitted N95 masks and get the booster shot if they haven’t already.
On Thursday, Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and younger, kicking off a long-awaited process to get the youngest population protection against the virus.