Vikings Pick Bulldogs Safety Lewis Cine In 1st Round, After Trading Way Down In Deal With LionsThe Minnesota Vikings began the NFL draft with their highest first-round pick in six years on Thursday night and promptly packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots for Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

'It's Not Over': 2 Chaplains Lead Timberwolves In Prayer Leading Into Game 6“We’re not there to really push religion and drive that down someone’s throat,” Chris Thibodeaux said. “Yes, we have the angle that we believe God loves you and Jesus loves you, but we really want to bring hope and confidence.”

Kaprizov Scores In OT, Wild Beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Timberwolves Try To Avoid 'Hero' Ball, Stay Alive vs. Grizzlies In Game 6After frittering away a double-digit-point fourth-quarter lead twice in this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by now and be preparing for the second round.