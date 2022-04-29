WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Rescue crews are looking for two people Friday after a boat overturned on a central Minnesota lake.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to Big Marine Lake near Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
A bystander told officials that they saw a boat overturn and two people fall into the water. Temperatures in the area were in the low 60s at the time.
Deputies and a water recovery team are searching for the two people.
