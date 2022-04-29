MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Friday evening in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a shooting at the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues. Officers found a man in his early 30s suffering from serious gunshot wounds.
Paramedics brought the man to a local hospital.
RELATED: North Minneapolis Shooting Marks 3rd Homicide On The North Side In Less Than 24 Hours
According to police, preliminary information suggest the shots rang out in the area and the man ran toward his vehicle, near which he collapsed. A possible suspect was seen leaving the area in the car.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.