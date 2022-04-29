MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis, marking the third deadly shooting on the north side in less than 24 hours.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the most recent shooting in the 4th Precinct happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of James Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. No other details have yet been released.
RELATED: Man Hospitalized After Shooting In South Minneapolis
Earlier on Friday morning, another shooting on 24th and Emerson avenues left a man dead in the city’s Jordan neighborhood. Two people were arrested in connection with that shooting.
Just before midnight Thursday, another man was shot and killed by a family member on the 2000 block of James Avenue, also in the Jordan neighborhood. A 40-year-old relative was taken into custody at the scene.
According to police, these recent killings are the 29th, 30th and 31st homicides in the city this year.