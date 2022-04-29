MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in north Minneapolis on Friday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene of 24th and Emerson Avenues North around 8:30 a.m., as shots were still being fired.
A man ran away on foot, but was arrested. A woman was taken into custody without incident.
Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound who died at the scene.
Just hours before, a man was shot and killed by a family member on the 2000 block of James Avenue North, less than a mile away.
Friday morning’s fatal shooting marks the 30th homicide in the city so far this year.