SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man faces over a dozen felony charges for allegedly selling hundreds of “ghost guns,” which are untraceable.
According to court documents from Stearns County District Court, Jay Olson faces 17 charges that include 16 counts of receiving/possessing a firearm without a serial number, and one count of selling more than 5 kilos of marijuana while possessing numerous firearms.
Authorities say that in the spring of 2022, task force investigators from the Minneapolis area became aware of Olson’s alleged crimes of possessing and selling “un-serialized firearms,” switches that convert semi-automatic firearms to automatic firearms, and suppressors.
Firearms without serial numbers are commonly known as “ghost guns.” Olson would allegedly assemble the firearms and distribute them in exchange for money.
“Evidence collected to this point suggests (Olson) sold hundreds of ghost firearms to buyers from the area as well as outside Stearns County,” the criminal complaint said.
Investigators executed a search warrant at an address associated with Olson in Waite Park. There, they recovered over a dozen pistols without a serial number, pistol carbine conversion kits, suppressors and a “significant amount” of marijuana.
Olson is in custody. The firearms charges have a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, while the drug charge has a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years.