MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple rounds of rain and thunder will make their way through the state over the weekend, though there will be pockets of dry spells.
A single storm is responsible for the soggy weather, which will bring a combination of gusty winds and cool temperatures.READ MORE: Coroner: Lily Peters, 10, Died Of Strangulation, Blunt Force Trauma
In the Twin Cities, highs will reach the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
There will be some drier moments, especially between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the metro area. Northern Minnesota, however, will see steady rain all day.
Good morning! ☔️ One storm will be with us all weekend, and that means soaking rain + rumbles; but, if you need it, I can help you find some dry times too. Coming up at 8a w/@jennifermayerle, I'll help you salvage part of the weekend with my #NextWeather forecast #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/PqGYjRzqO5
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 30, 2022
Looking ahead, the work weeks looks to be warmer, with temps in the low-60s. Some showers are possible Monday evening.