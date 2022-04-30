CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Next Weather, Weather, Weather Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple rounds of rain and thunder will make their way through the state over the weekend, though there will be pockets of dry spells.

A single storm is responsible for the soggy weather, which will bring a combination of gusty winds and cool temperatures.

READ MORE: Coroner: Lily Peters, 10, Died Of Strangulation, Blunt Force Trauma

Credit: CBS

READ MORE: Gov. Walz Signs Bill To Replenish Unemployment Insurance Fund, Give Bonuses To Frontline Workers

In the Twin Cities, highs will reach the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

There will be some drier moments, especially between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the metro area. Northern Minnesota, however, will see steady rain all day.

MORE NEWS: Crews Searching For 2nd Body After Boat Overturns On Big Marine Lake

Looking ahead, the work weeks looks to be warmer, with temps in the low-60s. Some showers are possible Monday evening.

Mike Augustyniak