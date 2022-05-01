MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After COVID-19 forced Walter Mondale’s family to push back memorial services for the former vice president several times, the ceremony will finally take place Sunday.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who knew Mondale very well, will be one of the speakers at the service. It begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on CBS News Minnesota.
In the video above, Klobuchar spoke with WCCO’s Esme Murphy about her memories of Mondale.
“He was our North Star,” Klobuchar said. “He was someone who believed in decency and was just someone who, just my experience, he brought people with him.”